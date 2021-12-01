Bombardier Marks Dual Celebration – NetJets Accepts First Global 7500 Business Jet as Bombardier Delivers 1,000th Global Aircraft

NetJets’ leader receives the key to the Global 7500

Delivery of industry’s longest-range business jet marks the first of 20 Global 7500 aircraft to join the NetJets fleet

Global 7500 aircraft continues to garner significant interest from customers who value features such as the largest and most unique cabin, innovative technology, unparalleled performance and the smoothest ride

MONTRÉAL, Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bombardier announced today the delivery of the 1,000th Global aircraft. The major milestone was reached as the NetJets team led by Patrick Gallagher, President, Sales, Marketing and Services, took delivery of the private aviation company’s first Global 7500 business jet.

The addition of a Global 7500 aircraft to the NetJets fleet redefines its large-cabin, long-range offering, and elevates the choice of travel options for its international Owners. With a 7,700 nm (14,260 km) range, NetJets Owners will be able to fly from New York to Beijing or San Francisco to Sydney without refueling stops. The Global 7500 aircraft is set to be the flagship aircraft in one of the finest fleets in business aviation. The largest and quietest aircraft in the NetJets fleet, this is the first of a firm order of 20 Global 7500 aircraft, sure to transform the way Owners experience global travel.

“We take pride in operating one of the industry’s most advanced fleets, and we are delighted to accept our first Global 7500 aircraft today. The Global 7500 aircraft adds a new dimension to our long-range aircraft offerings,” said Patrick Gallagher, President, Sales, Marketing and Services, NetJets. “At a time when demand for our aircraft is at its highest, our strategy is focused on continuing to deliver solutions that meet our Owners’ needs and expectations. We anticipate our Owners will appreciate the added value the aircraft brings and know they will be thrilled to experience flight in the Global 7500 business jet.”

“The incomparable Global 7500 business jet will now delight NetJets Owners not only with its industry-leading range, but also by its unique Nuage seat, Soleil lighting system and four true living spaces. We are proud that our 1,000th Global aircraft delivery represents the first Global 7500 aircraft to join the NetJets fleet,” said Éric Martel, CEO and President, Bombardier. “This double celebration sees our flagship aircraft become NetJets’ flagship business jet, and it’s a signature moment for all of us, as we cap off a remarkable year in aviation. I want to thank the many talented team members, past and present, who have supported the Global program during the last two decades, and our dedicated customers who have enjoyed the Global experience.”

Both NetJets and Bombardier are committed to supporting a sustainable future. The Global 7500 aircraft boasts the first Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) for a business jet. The independently verified EPD details information about the aircraft’s environmental footprint throughout its lifecycle, and thus plays an important role in the pledge both companies have made to support the private aviation industry’s commitment to environmental sustainability.

The 1,000th Global delivery reflects the continued popularity, longevity and reliability of the Global family of aircraft as it remains a consistent leader in its class. In addition to setting the bar for all business jets, the unparalleled Global 7500 aircraft is also a key economic driver. On the occasion of this dual announcement, PricewaterhouseCoopers led a study of the economic footprint of the Global 7500 aircraft in Québec, Ontario and Canada. Results show that between 2010 and 2019, the Global 7500 program development contributed and facilitated a total economic footprint in Canada of $4.8 billion in GDP as well as an annual average of 3,386 full-time equivalent jobs. In addition, through its overall manufacturing activities, Bombardier is expected to contribute and facilitate $2.0 billion in GDP per year to the Canadian economy and 8,456 jobs per year on average(1).

Through Bombardier’s R&D investment in the Global 7500 program, knowledge, innovation and expertise is being developed, contributing to the overall strength of the Canadian aerospace ecosystem.

(1) Total economic impact includes direct, indirect and induced impacts.

About NetJets

Originally incorporated in 1964 as Executive Jet Airways, NetJets Inc. has been setting—and exceeding—industry standards for more than 55 years. Today, NetJets Inc. is proud to be a Berkshire Hathaway company known for its unwavering commitment to safety and service. It encompasses NetJets, Executive Jet Management, QS Partners, and QS Security and offers a variety of travel solutions customized to fit each Owner’s needs. This includes fractional aircraft ownership, lease and jet card options, aircraft management, private jet chartering, brokerage and acquisition services, and specialized security services. This is why so many of the world’s most discerning travelers choose NetJets Inc. generation after generation. It is also because NetJets has the largest, most diverse private jet fleet in the world, which grants anytime access to even the most remote destinations across the globe. To learn more about the leader in private aviation, visit netjets.com today.

About Bombardier

Bombardier is a global leader in aviation, creating innovative and game-changing planes. Our products and services provide world-class experiences that set new standards in passenger comfort, energy efficiency, reliability and safety.

Headquartered in Montréal, Canada, Bombardier is present in more than 12 countries including its production/engineering sites and its customer support network. The Corporation supports a worldwide fleet of over 4,900 aircraft in service with a wide variety of multinational corporations, charter and fractional ownership providers, governments and private individuals.

News and information is available at bombardier.com or follow us on Twitter @Bombardier .

Visit the Bombardier Business Aircraft website for more information on our industry-leading products and services.

Bombardier, Global, Global 7500, Nuage and Soleil are registered or unregistered trademarks of Bombardier Inc. or its subsidiaries.

