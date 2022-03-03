BNP Paribas Publishes Results of its 2022 Alternative Investment Survey: “The Hedge Fund Booster”

Published by

ValueWalk

Investors seek low beta strategies to protect against rising inflation Multi-strategy predicted to be the best performing with the second highest net inflows in 2022 Q4 2021 hedge fund letters, conferences and more New York, London, Hong Kong – March 2, 2022 – BNP Paribas, Europe’s premier global bank, and its Prime Services business published today its 2022 Alternative Investment Survey: “The Hedge Fund Booster.” BNP Paribas’ Capital Introduction team surveyed 224 allocators in December 2021, which invest or advise on $1.2 trillion in hedge fund assets. This represents approximately one-third…

Read More