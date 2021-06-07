BitMEX receives prestigious ISO information security certification

MAHE, Seychelles, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — 100x Group, the holding structure for the BitMEX platform – the world’s leading cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform – today announced that it had received the prestigious International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) information security certification ISO/IEC 27001.

The ISO is an independent global body that establishes and assesses important standards for a wide variety of industries and functions. ISO/IEC 27001 provides the requirements for establishing a top-flight information security management system including safeguards for customer and partner data, a particularly important aspect for leading financial services companies.

Alex Höptner, CEO of 100x, said: “It’s difficult to overstate the importance of information security for a platform like BitMEX. Traders trust us because of our track record on security – we have never lost a single Satoshi through intrusion or hacking. But security is never a static process and in order to continue to set the bar as high as possible, we sought – and were awarded – one of the most rigorous certifications: ISO/IEC 27001.”

The award of the ISO/IEC 27001 certification requires an extremely thorough audit of IT systems but goes much further. It is a thorough examination of an organisation’s information security risks including potential threats, vulnerabilities and impacts of both. The certification process also requires an assessment of a bespoke, comprehensive set of information security controls and risk mitigation protocols and the implementation of a complete management process to ensure information security standards continue to evolve and improve.

Brian Rankin, Head of Security at 100x Group, said: “Data security is a cornerstone of our business and the ISO certification shows just how seriously we take that commitment. Working with BSI, the organisation that developed these exacting standards, the certification process has taken nearly a year and hundreds of hours of detailed audits. However, as pleased as we are, we recognise that this is just part of our ongoing obligation to keep our customers as safe as possible.”

About 100x Group

100x Group explores, incubates, and pursues opportunities and investments as part of its mission to reshape the modern digital financial system into one which is inclusive and empowering. It was created by the founders of HDR Global Trading Limited, the company behind the cryptocurrency derivatives trading platform, BitMEX.

