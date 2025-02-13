Bitget’s Protection Fund Average Hits $648M in January 2025



VICTORIA, Seychelles, Feb. 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced that its Protection Fund achieved a valuation of $648 million in January 2025, reflecting sustained growth and stability in the crypto market. The fund, designed to provide financial security for users during volatile market conditions, continues to demonstrate its resilience and importance as Bitcoin and other digital assets experience significant price movements.

In January 2025, Bitget’s Protection Fund reached a peak valuation of $690 million, maintaining its upward trajectory as Bitcoin traded within a range of $87,000 to $105,000. Throughout January, the Protection Fund maintained an average valuation of approximately $648 million, playing its vital role as a reliable safeguard for user assets amid fluctuating market conditions.

“The consistent growth of our Protection Fund aligns with our focus on advancing security and building user trust,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “As the crypto market evolves, we remain committed to providing a secure and transparent environment for our users, enabling them to navigate the market with confidence.”

Launched in 2022 with an initial commitment of $300 million, the Protection Fund has grown steadily, offering users enhanced security during periods of market volatility. This latest valuation reflects Bitget’s robust risk management framework, which ensures the fund remains well-capitalized to protect user assets even during heightened market activity. The fund’s performance in January aligns with broader market trends, including increased institutional interest and regulatory developments that continue to shape the crypto landscape.

In addition to the Protection Fund, Bitget’s Proof of Reserves maintains a 1:1 reserve ratio, further reinforcing transparency and trust. Recently Bitget was announced on the list of top trusted crypto platforms by Forbes. These initiatives collectively position Bitget as a leading exchange that prioritizes user security and confidence in an ever-changing market environment.

For detailed Protection Fund and Proof of Reserves reports, visit here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is a leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, serving over 100 million users across 150+ countries and regions. The Bitget exchange is dedicated to empowering users with innovative trading solutions, including its pioneering copy trading feature, while providing real-time access to Bitcoin price, Ethereum price, and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet offering comprehensive Web3 solutions, including wallet functionality, token swaps, an NFT marketplace, and a DApp browser.

Bitget continues to drive crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, including its role as the Official Crypto Partner of LALIGA in the EASTERN, SEA, and LATAM markets, as well as its collaboration with Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist), and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team). These partnerships aim to inspire global communities to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

