Bitget’s Proof of Reserves Highlights 199% Coverage Ratio in June 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has released its June 2025 Proof of Reserves (PoR), revealing a total reserve ratio of 199%, an increase from 192% in May. This continued rise shows the platform’s ability to maintain a reserve well above the industry-standard 1:1 ratio, effectively covering all user-held assets with significant overcollateralization.

According to the June audit, the platform holds 28,286.53 BTC against 6,593.8 BTC in user liabilities, marking a 429% reserve ratio. For USDT, Bitget maintains 1.75 billion tokens in reserve versus 1.61 billion in user holdings, yielding a coverage of 108%. ETH assets show a similar trend, with 219,917.71 ETH held against 148,754.3 ETH in user accounts, resulting in a 148% ratio. USDC holdings recorded the highest increase, with 138.88 million USDC backing just over 51.44 million in user assets—a, a 270% reserve ratio. These numbers reflect a consistent strengthening in asset management and surplus reserves across the board since last month.

The reserve data is generated using Merkle tree technology, with the June snapshot reflecting 27 layers and over 40 million individual asset records. This mechanism allows users to independently verify the existence and adequacy of reserves through Bitget’s open-source tool, MerkleValidator, available on GitHub.

Bitget first implemented the Proof of Reserves mechanism in December 2022. Since then, the platform has maintained monthly updates to ensure full transparency and real-time assurance to its user base. Alongside PoR, Bitget also operates a US$600 million Protection Fund, aimed at enhancing user security by offering a safeguard in the event of extreme market conditions or unforeseen asset risks.

“Maintaining reserves well above security, it’s about building infrastructure that can withstand volatility and maintain user trust during periods of uncertainty. Security is a design choice, and our reserve model shows a long-term approach to protecting users at all times,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

With the June update showing stronger reserves across all major assets, Bitget continues to lead among centralized exchanges in publishing independent, verifiable, and surplus-backed Proof of Reserves.

