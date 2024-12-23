Bitget Ranks Among Top 3 Crypto Exchanges for Futures Trading in November Report

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Dec. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has shared its monthly transparency report highlighting the ecosystem’s strong performance in November 2024. The cryptomarket saw a sharp increase, with Bitcoin surging past $106,000. At Bitget, this ATH trend was replicated, with Bitget Token (BGB) rising from approximately $1.44 to $1.70, marking an increase of around 18%. This upward trend was driven by Bitget’s global expansion and significant growth in trading volumes, user engagement, and platform security, especially achieving the third position worldwide in global futures trading.

Bitget retained over 45 million users with a daily trading volume of $10 billion, while USDT-M futures trading volume surged to $16 billion, and daily spot trading volume doubled, reaching $400 million. Its Protection Fund, growing impressively from $400 million+ to over $600 million, supports strong security and user trust on the platform.

In November, Bitget’s top-performing spot tokens saw impressive growth, led by UNICE at 2666.71%. Additionally, 13 tokens were listed on Poolx, and 5 tokens among these were also featured in Pre-market listings, showcasing strong interest and dual exposure for these assets.

Bitget hosted “Pitch n’ Slay” event in Bangkok. Under Bitget’s Blockchain4Her program, the competition provided exposure, capital and guidance for female entrepreneurs in the blockchain space and offered a chance to secure up to $100,000 in funding by Foresight Ventures. Pitch n’ Slay showcased the power of collaboration in creating inclusive pathways for women in blockchain, aligning with Bitget’s commitment to fostering a diverse and thriving blockchain ecosystem.

Bitget introduced VND Bank Transfer in Vietnam. It enables users to deposit VND through VietQR and withdraw funds via bank transfers to purchase popular crypto such as BTC, ETH, USDT, SOL, and BGB through Bitget’s cash conversion feature.

Bitget Wallet introduced a comprehensive memecoin trading toolkit, enabling users to discover high-potential tokens, analyze critical data, and trade seamlessly across multiple chains. Additionally, it launched the Refer2Earn Program, encouraging user growth through passive income, and a $20M Telegram Mini-App Support Program to empower developers and drive innovation in the Telegram ecosystem.

Bitget’s strong performance shows it shines again as the top global players in the crypto industry. The company will keep focusing on innovation, user engagement, and market expansion in the rapidly evolving crypto sector, ongoingly bridging CeFi and DeFi, and expanding access to decentralized finance.

For more information, please visit the monthly report here.

About Bitget

Established in 2018, Bitget is the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company. Serving over 45 million users in 150+ countries and regions, the Bitget exchange is committed to helping users trade smarter with its pioneering copy trading feature and other trading solutions, while offering real-time access to Bitcoin price , Ethereum price , and other cryptocurrency prices. Formerly known as BitKeep, Bitget Wallet is a world-class multi-chain crypto wallet that offers an array of comprehensive Web3 solutions and features including wallet functionality, token swap, NFT Marketplace, DApp browser, and more.

Bitget is at the forefront of driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships, such as its role as the Official Crypto Partner of the World’s Top Football League, LALIGA, in EASTERN, SEA and LATAM market, as well as a global partner of Turkish National athletes Buse Tosun Çavuşoğlu (Wrestling world champion), Samet Gümüş (Boxing gold medalist) and İlkin Aydın (Volleyball national team), to inspire the global community to embrace the future of cryptocurrency.

