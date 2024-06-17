Bitget Launches “PRO” Mode with Customized Services for Institutional Clients and VIP Traders

VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 18, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, has announced the launch of Bitget PRO, a new program designed to support institutional and VIP trading needs. Built to meet the operational requirements of high-volume market participants, the program delivers an optimized trading environment with access to lower fees, better interests, custody and loan services along with higher API frequency limits, and increased withdrawal limits.

These enhancements aim to facilitate efficient capital deployment and support complex trading strategies across various market conditions. As for the eligibility criteria, Bitget PRO requirements are automated, making qualifying traders gain easy access to its benefits. The cutoff for qualification occurs automatically at 9:00AM (UTC+8) daily, with varying benefits and fees according to the different PRO levels. PRO 1 requires 20% of users’ trading volume from the past 30-days to come from API trades. Conversely, users who do not meet these criteria will revert to VIP status. Bitget also offers market-making and broker programs, providing additional opportunities for users to engage with the platform’s ecosystem.

“Institutional traders are increasingly driving the momentum of crypto’s adoption, shaping its narrative through scale, precision, and strategy. Bitget PRO is built to serve as the home base for crypto’s top-tier participants—offering advanced security and a playground to experiment with products that match the evolving demands of high frequency traders,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget.

Bitget PRO is an extension of VIP offerings. While the VIP tier is structured for manual and retail traders, the PRO program is engineered for institutional-grade trading via APIs. PRO users benefit from technical advantages including increased rate limits, priority access to technical operations support, and direct engagements with Bitget’s API team for ongoing optimization. Besides higher API rate limits, Bitget PRO users will also unlock institutional loan programs, higher withdrawal limits, a secure private link connection as well as more sub accounts, further adding The new program will unlock a more efficient trading experience for high volume trading, aligning with Bitget’s goal of serving institutional clients and VIP traders at scale.

Earlier this year, Bitget introduced an Institutional Lending service with up to 5x leverage on spot trading and plans to extend it to derivatives. The platform also upgraded its OTC services and partnered with custodians like Cobo and Fireblocks to enhance security and support. Additionally, Bitget improved its Unified Accounts feature, enabling live trading across multiple pairs within a single account for advanced traders. These steps show Bitget’s strategic plans in providing a comprehensive, institution-ready trading ecosystem.

Bitget PRO marks the latest development in Bitget’s efforts to provide infrastructure suited for the next era of digital asset trading. As institutional participation in crypto markets deepens, Bitget remains focused on delivering tools and services that align with the requirements of programmatic, high-frequency, and high-volume traders.

