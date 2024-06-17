Bitget Debuts First-Ever RWA Index Perpetuals Featuring Major Real-World Assets

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Aug. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget, the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, today announced the launch of the industry’s first RWA (Real-World Asset) Index Perpetual Contract. This pioneering product, set to go live on August 20, introduces a new way for users to trade tokenized traditional assets, starting with selected RWA products including TSLAUSDT (RWA), NVDAUSDT (RWA), and CRCLUSDT (RWA).

The RWA Index Perpetual Contract is built on a composite of tokenized stock indices already circulating in the market. Each index contains one or more RWA tokens to track prices from different third-party issuers. For example, the AAPL RWA Index Perpetual Contract may represent a composite of AAPL tokens issued by a couple of different third-party issuers.

Similar to how existing crypto perpetual contracts derive their index prices from multiple major crypto exchanges, Bitget’s innovative RWA Index Perpetual Contract can dynamically add or remove index sources depending on measurable factors such as market activity, trading volume, and liquidity conditions. Bitget may adjust and disclose the index weighting from time to time. This approach guarantees both flexibility and fairness in pricing.

To maintain fair pricing and risk management, the RWA Index Perpetual Contracts will be traded on a 5×24 schedule, closing on weekends and stock market holidays. During closure periods, the market price will remain frozen to prevent liquidation; however, users may choose to add margin in anticipation of sharp market moves upon reopening. Order cancellations will be allowed during these closures, while new orders will not be accepted. Funding fees will also pause during market closures, with settlement resuming on an hourly cycle when trading is active.

In terms of trading experience, RWA perpetual contracts share the same mechanics and liquidation process as existing crypto perpetual contracts, reducing the learning curve for users. To mitigate early-stage risks, Bitget will cap leverage at 10x, support only isolated margin mode, and apply open interest position limits across the platform.

“Bitget thrives on innovation that stems from the emerging cryptospace,” said Gracy Chen, CEO at Bitget. “With the world’s first RWA Index Perpetual Contract, we are slowly transitioning into a comprehensive ecosystem of all things finance. This product shows the platform’s advancement as compared to other players, as it enables traders with exposure to a modern and traditional range of asset classes, bridging the gap between TradFi and DeFi.”

At launch, Bitget’s index pricing will draw from stock tokens issued on the xStocks platform, with plans to onboard additional trusted issuers in the near future. Support for a broader range of RWA perpetual contracts on Bitget Futures is also scheduled for later this quarter.

