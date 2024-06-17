Bitget Burns 30M BGB Worth $138 Million for Q2 2025

VICTORIA, Seychelles, July 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company, is set to burn 30,001,053.1 BGB (2.56% of total supply) tokens for the second quarter of 2025, equivalent to approximately $138 million based on the Q2 2025 average price. This brings the total burn for the first half of the year to over 5% of the total supply of the BGB token, based on Bitget’s strategy of growing the native ecosystem token.

BGB has emerged as one of the top-performing centralized exchange tokens of 2025, consistently ranking high in terms of trading volume and market capitalization. Since its initial launch, BGB has had several strategic upgrades, evolving into a core asset within the Bitget ecosystem. Its growing popularity is fueled by increasing demand for its utility across various platform features, including staking, fee discounts, Launchpad access, and exclusive campaign eligibility. With over 120 million users in the Bitget ecosystem, BGB runs the infrastructure, as the pillar of support for users incentivization and liquidity across various products.

The quarterly BGB burn mechanism is an automated, pre-disclosed program that removes a portion of circulating tokens based on revenue performance and BGB usage on the platform. This structured approach shows both the exchange’s growth trajectory and the increasing transactional demand for BGB. As Bitget continues expanding into new regions and product verticals, from AI-powered trading to Launchpool innovations, the utility of BGB keeps increasing across the platform.

“BGB has become one of the most attractive and best-performing CEX tokens,” said Gracy Chen, CEO of Bitget. “Its utility and growth have been indicators of its potential. With every burn, we invest in BGB’s future that’s driven by its strong community and growth.”

The recent token burn reduces total supply and builds long-term holder confidence by decreasing inflationary pressure. This creates a more favorable environment for price support and ecosystem maturity. As Bitget grows, the corresponding burn volumes are expected to increase in scale, further increasing the deflationary dynamics that support BGB’s valuation.

With a focus on platform growth and product innovation, Bitget continues to drive strategic alignment with the token ecosystem. The Q2 burn represents confidence in BGB’s long-term position as a strong utility token within the cryptospace.

