Bitget Builders Surpasses 5000 Members, Reveals Plans to Expand

VICTORIA, Seychelles, Nov. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Bitget , the leading cryptocurrency exchange and Web3 company has announced the expansion of its global recruitment initiative, the Bitget Builders Program, which seeks to establish a dynamic network of global members in crypto. The program is designed to drive crypto adoption worldwide by engaging influencers and key opinion leaders to introduce the next billion users into the digital asset ecosystem. Since its inception in June 2023, the initiative has successfully brought together over 5,000 participants from more than 55 countries, with over 1,300 actively contributing to Bitget’s growth.

Participants in the program play a significant role in Bitget’s global expansion by organizing community events, promoting high-profile projects, and managing local engagement. These efforts have strengthened Bitget’s brand presence and visibility across key regions. The initiative is open to community leaders, content creators, and crypto enthusiasts from across the globe, at par with Bitget’s commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

“The awarenesss for crypto and blockchain is increasing daily. We’re growing at a fast pace to keep up with the market’s demands. We see this as an opportunity to leverage our platform to accelerate mainstream adoption and support people who want to do the same. By engaging with our communities, we aim to create an army of supporters that share the same vision as Bitget – bringing crypto to all,” said Vugar Usi Zade, COO at Bitget.

The program provides a platform for builders to engage in a variety of roles that align with their skills and interests. These roles encompass areas such as crypto trading support, branding and content creation, and community management. Builders receive tailored incentives and access to Bitget’s resources, supporting their professional growth while contributing to the platform’s ecosystem. Outstanding participants also have the opportunity to receive exclusive rewards.

The Bitget Builders Program is part of a broader effort under Bitget’s Blockchain4Youth initiative, which aims to empower young talents and foster innovation within the crypto space. Launched in May 2023, this initiative aligns with Bitget’s vision of nurturing a new generation of leaders who can drive global adoption of blockchain technology. In its next phase, the program plans to onboard more members, creating a strong global network of advocates for crypto and blockchain technology. The Bitget Builders Program will expand its horizons with the introduction of offline meetups and a global tour, encouraging stronger connections among its participants. These initiatives aim to provide builders with enriched opportunities to engage directly with the program, collaborate on projects, and exchange ideas in a more interactive and personal setting. By facilitating these gatherings, Bitget aims to increase the sense of community and empower builders to contribute actively to the program’s growth and innovation on a global scale.

For those interested in joining the Bitget Builders program, please visit here .

