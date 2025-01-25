Bird Flu Cases in South Korea Reach 29

Seoul: South Korea reported a new case of the highly pathogenic bird flu in the central part of the country on Saturday, bringing the total number of cases to 29.

According to Anadolu Agency, the new case was discovered at a poultry farm in North Chungcheong Province. In response, approximately 32 duck farms within the quarantine zone of the infected poultry farm are also under surveillance to manage the bird flu situation effectively.

In a related development, the Louisiana Department of Health reported the death of a US citizen due to bird flu on January 6. The individual contracted the virus from a backyard flock and wild birds, marking the first bird flu-related human fatality in the United States.