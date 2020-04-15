BIGO Ads partners with Digital Venture FZ LLC to launch its branding advertising business in UAE and Kuwait

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, April 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Mobile marketing platform BIGO Ads announces Digital Venture FZ LLC to be the branding exclusive reseller of imo for UAE and Kuwait.

BIGO Ads, from BIGO Technology, is an ads platform, providing mobile marketing solutions globally. Covering more than 150 countries, BIGO Ads integrates mobile marketing solutions into imo, the global instant communication app with global monthly active users (MAU) of 210 million, and Likee, a short video creation platform with global MAU of 115 million. With its strong user base and high-quality content, BIGO Ads enriches the user portrait system and provides marketing solutions for advertisers and partners in different scenarios.

BIGO Ads utilizes cutting-edge machine learning technology, powerful Artificial Intelligence algorithms, comprehensive big data analysis, and processing capabilities to support branding and performance advertising solutions for advertisers. With various advertising formats, such as Banner, Native, Video and different cooperation models like Programmatic buying,

Reserved branding Ads and Auction Bidding Ads, BIGO Ads provides a one-stop integrated marketing solutions for advertisers to reach the targeted audience, increase brand awareness and maximize return of investment (ROI).

Digital Venture, a leading Media Sales house, operates across key markets within EMEA.

Digital Venture offers consultative marketing solutions, powered by technology, data, innovation and creativity. In an ever-evolving ad tech world, our experts guide our advertisers to pick the right solution, to deliver the right messages to the right audiences at the right time.

Digital Venture, also exclusively represent several premium world class products. Commenting on this strategic alliance, Digital Venture CEO, Sami Hamade said, “We are very excited to represent a world class social platform such as imo of BIGO Technology and look forward to having partners join us in creating social, relevant, interactive dialogue with consumers to achieve successful brands communications strategies.”

BIGO Ads is glad to partner with Digital Venture FZ LLC. With Digital Venture FZ LLC’s in-depth understanding of the market and excellent relationship in MENA, as well as the rich and efficient marketing solutions of BIGO Ads, we will provide advertisers with a better service and achieve marketing objectives.

Now BIGO Ads is ready in MENA, we are looking forward to new collaboration opportunities with local business.

Go BIG with BIGO Ads!