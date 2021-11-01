Biden to briefly transfer power to VP during health check-up

Washington (AFP) – President Joe Biden will transfer power to Vice President Kamala Harris during the “brief” time Friday he is under anesthesia for a colonoscopy as part of a regular health check, the White House said. Biden, the oldest person to hold the presidency in US history, went to the Walter Reed Medical Center just outside of Washington early Friday on the eve of his 79th birthday. The White House described the appointment as Biden’s “routine annual physical.” It was his first since taking office in January. During a colonoscopy examination, Biden will be anesthetized and as in past …

