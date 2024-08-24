Biden discusses Gaza developments with Qatari, Egyptian leaders

US President Joe Biden on Friday discussed with the leaders of Egypt and Qatar developments in the Gaza war along with the mediation efforts for a cease-fire. According to two separate statements, Biden spoke on the phone with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. The Egyptian Presidency said the phone call with al-Sisi came "within the framework of the intensive mediation efforts exerted by the two countries.' It added that al-Sisi stressed that "reaching an immediate cease-fire agreement is of utmost importance at this critical time." Biden also discussed with Al Thani "joint mediation efforts to stop the war" on the Gaza Strip, according to a statement by the Qatari Emiri Diwan. The latest round of mediated negotiations ended on Aug. 16 in Doha, Qatar with the US presenting the parties with what the White House described as a "final bridging proposal" that it put on the table for Israel and Hamas, claiming it is consistent with the principles support ed by Biden on May 31. The details of the proposal remain shrouded in secrecy. Earlier on Friday, Israeli public broadcaster KAN said negotiations between Egyptian and Israeli delegations in Cairo on Thursday seeking a Gaza cease-fire and a prisoner exchange deal with Hamas failed to make progress. For months, the US, Qatar and Egypt have been trying to reach an agreement between Israel and Hamas to ensure a prisoner exchange and cease-fire and allow humanitarian aid to enter Gaza. But mediation efforts have been stalled due to Netanyahu's refusal to meet Hamas' demands to stop the war. Israel has continued its brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following an attack by the Palestinian group Hamas last Oct. 7, despite a UN Security Council resolution calling for an immediate cease-fire. The onslaught has resulted in over 40,200 Palestinian deaths, mostly women and children, and over 93,000 injuries, according to local health authorities. An ongoing blockade of Gaza has led to severe shortages of food, cle an water, and medicine, leaving much of the region in ruins. Israel faces accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice, which has ordered a halt to military operations in the southern city of Rafah, where over one million Palestinians had sought refuge before the area was invaded on May 6. Source: Anadolu Agency