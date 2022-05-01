Between searing drought and Ukraine war, Iraq watchful over wheat

Published by

Al-Araby

Iraqi farmer Kamel Hamed looks at the golden ears of wheat waving in the wind, unable to hide his anguish over the baking heat that is decimating his harvest. “The drought is unbelievable,” said the 53-year-old in a white dishdasha robe and keffiyeh head covering at his farm in Jaliha village of central Diwaniya province. “Even the well water can’t be used, it’s salt water.” Searing heat and a lack of rain were already threatening his harvest. Then came Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February, driving up the cost of fuel, seeds and fertiliser. Like all farmers in Iraq, Hamed must follow the i…

