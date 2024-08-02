Belgium Ignites Global Debate by Changing Gambling Age, Highlighting Huge Regulatory Gaps

Legal Age Restrictions Comparison: Belgium, Canada, New Zealand, Germany, and Japan

WATERFORD, Ireland, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Belgium has ignited a global debate by raising its legal gambling age from 18 to 21, citing concerns over gambling addiction. The move sets Belgium apart from other EU countries like Sweden, Germany, Finland, and Austria, where the legal gambling age is 18.

Miranda Raaff, Head of iGaming Information for casino resource portal, Minimum Deposit Casinos (MDC), said there were striking disparities in legal age limits across activities like drivers licenses, smoking, alcohol consumption, gambling, and watching adult content.

“If Belgian lawmakers believe that 21 is the right age for gambling, then shouldn’t this age limit be instituted for all high-risk activities like drinking, smoking, driving, and watching porn? It seems arbitrary to single out gambling while leaving other equally, if not more risky behaviors less regulated. Perhaps, they should apply the same logic to all these activities.”

Raaff explored this further:

“What’s clear is that 18-year-olds in most countries are allowed access pornography. So, this is the perceived maturity level despite the dangers online,” said Raaff.

“Alcohol poses huge health risks, and driving a vehicle requires even more responsibility with potential life-threatening consequences, still, we allow 18-year-olds, and in some nations, even younger people to drive. Addiction is also not limited to gambling. It can also happen with alcohol, smoking, and porn.”

Belgium’s decision raises key questions about the perceived maturity of young adults. Raaff said a more holistic approach is needed – one that addresses all risky behaviors the same.

“We need a broader global debate about legal age. If we trust 18-year-olds driving, smoking, consuming alcohol, and accessing porn, why should gambling be treated differently? Protecting young adults means taking the same step. We also need to recognize that maturity levels do not change much between 18 and 21. By aligning these regulatory gaps, we will create a more realistic framework.”

