Bechtel Appoints Justin Siberell as Region President for Europe and the Middle East

RESTON, Virginia, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Bechtel today announced appointment of Justin Siberell as president for the Europe and the Middle East region.

In his new role, Siberell will be responsible for overseeing company’s relations in the region, supporting Bechtel’s four business units as they deliver projects and pursue new opportunities. He will be based in the company’s London office.

“Justin’s knowledge and experience will serve our company and our customers well as we build partnerships and explore future opportunities in the region and across the globe,” said Stuart Jones, Bechtel manager of Regions and Corporate Relations.

Siberell joins Bechtel after a distinguished 27-year career in the U.S. Foreign Service, most recently as the U.S. Ambassador to the Kingdom of Bahrain. From 2012 to 2017, Siberell held key roles in the U.S. State Department’s Bureau of Counterterrorism, including heading the bureau as Acting Coordinator for Counterterrorism. He also served in the State Department’s Executive Secretariat, the Bureau for Near Eastern Affairs, and on the staff of the National Security Council at the White House. Siberell’s career included postings as a member of U.S. diplomatic missions in the United Arab Emirates, Iraq, Egypt, Tunisia, Jordan and Panama.

Siberell holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in History from the University of California at Berkeley and is a graduate of the U.S. State Department’s Arabic Language Field School in Tunis, Tunisia.

About Bechtel:

Bechtel is a trusted engineering, construction and project management partner to industry and government. Differentiated by the quality of our people and our relentless drive to deliver the most successful outcomes, we align our capabilities to our customers’ objectives to create a lasting positive impact. Since 1898, we have helped customers complete more than 25,000 projects in 160 countries on all seven continents that have created jobs, grown economies, improved the resiliency of the world’s infrastructure, increased access to energy, resources, and vital services, and made the world a safer, cleaner place.

Bechtel serves the Infrastructure; Nuclear, Security & Environmental; Oil, Gas & Chemicals; and Mining & Metals markets. Our services span from initial planning and investment, through start-up and operations. www.bechtel.com

Media contact:

Iva Zagar

izagar@bechtel.com

tel. +1-713-235-3088

Logo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/326556/bechtel_logo.jpg