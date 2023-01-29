Barcelona extend Marcos Alonso’s contract until 2024

Barcelona’s Spanish defender Marcos Alonso will stay at the club for a season further as he renewed his contract on Friday until 2024.

“FC Barcelona and Marcos Alonso have reached an agreement for the player to extend his contract until 30 June 2024,” the Spanish club said in a statement.

It said that the 32-year-old’s buyout clause was set at €50 million, or $54.2 million.

Alonso joined Barcelona from England’s Chelsea in September to score two goals in 19 appearances.

He helped Barcelona win the Spanish Super Cup.

Alonso was a Chelsea player in 2016-2022, winning the UEFA Champions League and Europa League titles once each, as well as an English Premier League title.

Source: Anadolu Agency