Bank of England Warns of Static UK Economy Despite Slight Growth

South Wales: Bank of England (BoE) Governor Andrew Bailey on Monday cautioned that the UK economy remains sluggish, despite slightly better-than-expected growth figures reported last week.

According to Anadolu Agency, Bailey, during his visit to South Wales, acknowledged that the latest GDP data showed a modest expansion but stressed that the broader economic picture remains unchanged. “We’ve had the GDP numbers slightly stronger than we thought it would be, but I don’t think it changes the general story we have got, which is the economy has been quite static since late spring last year,” Bailey said.

Official figures confirmed that the UK economy grew by 0.1% in the final quarter of 2023, avoiding the 0.1% contraction predicted by the Bank. However, Bailey warned that underlying challenges persist, particularly concerning inflation and the balance between supply and demand in the economy.

Bailey highlighted the ongoing debate over whether weak demand or supply-side constraints are the primary issues affecting the economy. He noted that if weak demand were the main problem, inflation would likely decline more rapidly. Conversely, if supply-side constraints were more significant, inflationary pressures could persist.

“Clearly it matters, as the more you think it is pure demand, then that is going to bring inflation down faster. The more you think it is pure supply, it will have the other effect, but actually a combination of the two is probably the reality,” Bailey explained.