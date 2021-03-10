Banggood’s 2021 Spring Sales Promotion is Set to Begin on March 10

GUANGZHOU, China, March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Banggood, a glogbal leading online shop, will launch its 2021 Spring Sales Promotion on March 10. The promotion campaign is expected to reach its climax from March 25 to 27. In addition to discounts of up to 70% off, Banggood Official Recommendations list will also be highlighted throughout this period to determine the best products for customers. Presales are set to commence from March 17.

“Last year, we focused on users’ needs and strived to create a multidimensional shopping experience for users, and this initiative was highly lauded by many of the users. So these new features will be extended to the spring sales promotion, our first large-scale sales promotion for 2021.” Said Qin Peng, the director of Customer Experience at Banggood.

The 2021 Spring Sales Promotion is divided into three phases:

Phase 1: March 10, 4:00 pm (UTC+8) – March 17, 3:59 pm (UTC+8)

Banggood list + Saving Tips: make a shopping plan in advance

During this period, Banggood will release the Saving Tips page for the entire promotion campaign, allowing users to learn about the main rules and the benefits they can derive from this campaign and draw up a shopping plan ahead of time.

The popular Banggood Official Recommendations list will continue to recommend selected products for users. Meanwhile, Banggood will also launch a new Most Popular Ranking List, which integrates new products, popular products and word-of-mouth brands through data and user comments, to make accurate recommendations for users.

Phase 2: March 17, 4:00 pm (UTC+8) – March 25, 3:59 pm (UTC+8)

Price Storm: Deposit $1 to Grab Bottom Price

Users can book pre-sale products by paying a deposit of $1 or $3 during this period. After paying the deposit successfully, the user will enjoy an additional discount, which will be offset when the balance is paid. Time of paying balance is from 4:00 pm on March 25 (UTC+8) to 3:59 pm on March 27 (UTC+8).

Winna Qiu, head of the campaign operation said, “the pre-sale deposit feature enables us to allocate goods in advance and shortens logistics time. It has been proved welcomed by loyal users of Banggood especially those in Europe and the Middle East. Users actively participate in the pre-sale activity to buy their favorite products at the lowest price, and at the same time, they can receive and use them within the shortest time possible,”.

Phase 3: March 25, 4:00 pm (UTC+8) – March 27, 3:59 pm (UTC+8)

Interest-free installment payments in 4 countries

In addition to offering the lowest price, Banggood has also launched interest-free installment payments in the UK, the United States, Germany, and Brazil, thereby reducing consumer pressure and creating a better experience.

Besides the above features, this year’s Banggood Spring Sales will bring users the best value through attractive coupon and competitive price hits down to $0.01, as well as Banggood Live Stream so that consumers enjoy entertaining while shopping.