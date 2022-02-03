Baku, Tokyo ink seismic exploration accord

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan’s State Oil Company (SOCAR) has signed an agreement with Japan’s National Oil, Gas and Metals Corporation (JOGMEC) to conduct 2D seismic exploration at the Utalgi block in the country’s Shamakhi-Gobustan oil and gas region, Azertag has reported. According to the agreement, 628 kilometers of 2D seismic surveys will be carried out at the Utalgi block. Exploration work is expected to begin in April and last till August-September 2022. “Five 100-meter and 91 wells with a depth of 30 meters will be drilled for microseismic logging and sludge sampling,” the report added. …

