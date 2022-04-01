Baku, Tbilisi optimistic about mutual support in int’l platforms

Georgia and Azerbaijan back each other in the international arena, Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili has said. The president made the remarks during a meeting with visiting Azerbaijani Parliament Speaker Sahiba Gafarova. Welcoming the speaker, President Zourabichvili noted the importance of such visits in the exchange of experience. She underlined the role of the parliaments in the progress of the bipartite cooperation and thanked for the promotion of the close bilateral interparliamentary connections. Thanking the president for the cordial reception of the Azerbaijani delegation, Gafaro…

