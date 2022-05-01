Baku, Ankara vow to further bolster military co-op, improve regional security, peace

Published by

Azer News

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service chief Col-Gen Ali Naghiyev and Turkish National Security Council (MGK) Secretary-General Seyfullah Hacimuftuoglu have discussed regional security in Baku, Azernews reports per the May 12 press release of the service. Welcoming the guest, Naghiyev underlined the high-level relations between the two nations, which have been achieved as a result of the joint efforts of the state leaders, as well as the further expansion of security cooperation in line with the Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021. Emphasizing Turkey’s support for regional stability and p…

Read More