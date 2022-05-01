Baku, Ankara vow to further bolster military co-op, improve regional security, peace

Posted on 41 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

Azerbaijan’s State Security Service chief Col-Gen Ali Naghiyev and Turkish National Security Council (MGK) Secretary-General Seyfullah Hacimuftuoglu have discussed regional security in Baku, Azernews reports per the May 12 press release of the service. Welcoming the guest, Naghiyev underlined the high-level relations between the two nations, which have been achieved as a result of the joint efforts of the state leaders, as well as the further expansion of security cooperation in line with the Shusha Declaration, signed on June 15, 2021. Emphasizing Turkey’s support for regional stability and p…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Baku, Ankara vow to further bolster military co-op, improve regional security, peace
41 mins ago
Azerbaijan extracts over 11.1m tons of oil in January-April 22
3 hours ago
US permits some foreign investment in Syria despite sanctions
9 hours ago
NFL Schedule 2022: Ranking the 10 Best Games
12 hours ago
We will never force Syrian refugees to leave Turkey – Erdogan
16 hours ago
Dire conditions in Idlib worsen as Russia’s war rages
20 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.