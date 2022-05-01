Baku, Ankara mull deepening cooperation in health sector

Posted on 26 mins ago by
Published by
Azer News

Azerbaijan and Turkey have discussed issues of further deepeningcooperation in the health sector, Azernews reports. The discussion occurred during a meeting between Azerbaijani andTurkish Health Ministers Teymur Musayev and Fahrettin Kocarespectively in Geneva on the margins of the anniversary session ofthe World Health Assembly. They also discussed the issue of organizing a “business forum inthe healthcare sector” in Baku. In this regard, the two men notedthat Turkey has extensive experience in holding a joint businessforum in this sector, which has been previously held in the UK,Uzbekistan, …

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Baku, Ankara mull deepening cooperation in health sector
26 mins ago
NATO chief ‘confident’ alliance can find way to admit Sweden, Finland
3 hours ago
The Iraq Report: Iraq is facing an ecological disaster
4 hours ago
Minister: Azerbaijan ready to discuss increase in energy supplies to Europe
6 hours ago
Turkey summon US envoy over embassy’s Istanbul rally warning
1 day ago
Flying over 2,000 km distance, Turkish Akinci UCAVs land in Baku for TEKNOFEST festival
1 day ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.