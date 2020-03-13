Baijiu Liquor Maker Gujing Seeks Bidding Applications for Global Packaging Suppliers

BOZHOU, China, March 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Gujing Group (“the Company”), a leading spirit manufacturer, has announced that it will open up its quota for packaging suppliers to the world for the year 2020-2021.

Based in Bozhou, Anhui, one of the top 10 liquor producing areas in the world, the value of Gujing’s brand “Gujing Gong” has reached nearly 147 billion yuan in 2019 and was ranked fourth nationally and ninth globally. In 2018, Gujing’s revenue reached over RMB10 billion.

“Every year, we seek high-quality global suppliers,” said Liang Jinhui, Chairman of the Board of Gujing Group. “This year, we hope to take the opportunity to further strengthen our global cooperation and promote the development of Chinese spirits internationally.”

To be eligible, suppliers need to be a production company with an annual sales value of at least US$10 million. Suppliers also need to provide materials and present their operating licenses and last year’s tax returns as evidence.

The company’s selection committee will review applicants based on the scale of the company, production capacity and suitability. The scope of a supplier’s participation in the bidding shall be determined based on the results of the evaluation. For qualified suppliers, the company will send invitations to them through e-mail or by phone.

The requirements of packaging materials include paper boxes and tote bags for printed materials. For bottles, the volume needs to be 500ml (HS code: 70109020) with caps of plastic or aluminum-plastic. The company is also planning to source high-quality raw material such as sorghum in a global scope.

Interested parties shall apply no later than 24:00 (GMT+8) April 20, 2020 via the following link: https://www.gujingglobal.com/ message-type/contact-us_113_1. html

For more information, please visit www.GujingGlobal.com

About Gujing Group

Established in 1992 and listed in 1996, Guijing Group, with its history rooted in Gongxing Caofang, a distillery founded during the Ming Dynasty in 1515, has grown into one of the top eight Baijiu brands and Top 500 manufacturing enterprises in China. Gujing Gong Baijiu is developed using the “Jiu Yun Jiu technique”, “the oldest existing distilling technique in the world” as certified by Guinness World Records.

Bright, sweet and smooth, the liquor offers a well-balanced flavor with orchid-aroma hints. The brand is valued at RMB 147 billion (21 billion USD) as of 2019, with annual revenue of RMB 10 billion (1.4 billion USD) in 2018.

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1123707/1.jpg