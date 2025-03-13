Bahrain Welcomes Agreement for Syrian State Unity and Territorial Integrity

Manama: Bahrain has expressed its support for a recent agreement aimed at integrating Syrian Arab Republic institutions and ensuring the territorial unity of Syria. The agreement, signed on March 10 by Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Ferhad Abdi Sahin, has been welcomed by Bahrain as a crucial step towards securing the integrity of Syrian state institutions.

According to Anadolu Agency, the Bahraini Foreign Ministry issued a statement through the state news agency BNA, which emphasized the importance of maintaining the unity of Syrian territory and denounced any attempts at division. The ministry highlighted the agreement as a significant move in establishing a state governed by the rule of law and constitutional institutions, grounded in the principles of justice and citizenship.

The ministry further reiterated its support for Syria’s security, stability, sovereignty, and territorial integrity, urging all segments of Syrian society to prioritize national interests and reject division and hatred. This comes in light of the Syrian presidency’s announcement earlier this week, which reinforced the agreement’s focus on national unity and the rejection of any division of the country.

In a related development, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has called for the full implementation of the agreement, asserting that the primary beneficiaries would be the Syrian people. The agreement follows significant political changes in Syria, including the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia on December 8, 2024, ending the long-standing Baath Party regime. Ahmed al-Sharaa, who led the anti-regime forces, assumed the presidency on January 29.