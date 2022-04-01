Azerbaijan’s Trend, Turkey’s Demiroren News Agency sign memorandum of cooperation

By Trend A memorandum of cooperation was signed between Azerbaijan’s Trend News Agency and one of Turkey’s authoritative media agencies, Demiroren News Agency (DHA), Trend reports. The memorandum was signed by Trend’s Deputy Director-General Rufiz Hafizoglu and Deputy Director-General of DHA Bulent Ovacik. The document envisages a mutual exchange of information between DHA and Trend. While delivering a speech at the signing ceremony, MP Sevil Mikayilova stressed that today the Azerbaijani media has entered the essential development stage through the efforts of Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliy…

