Azerbaijan’s tourism agency prepares project for tourism dev’t in Karabakh

Azer News

By Trend The State Tourism Agency of Azerbaijan has prepared a project for the development of tourism in Karabakh, on the basis of which tourism resources and facilities in the liberated territories will be assessed, the head of the regional tourism development sector of the Agency Elgun Javadov told Trend. According to Javadov, it is planned to invite experts and specialists from Turkey to participate in the project. “A strategy has been prepared in connection with tourism in the liberated territories, according to which the concept of tourist routes has already been presented to the relevant…

