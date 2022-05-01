Azerbaijan’s major tobacco company talks lack of some cigarette brands in local market

By Trend A lack of sale of some brands of cigarettes or an increase in prices for them have been registered in Azerbaijan in recent days, Tabaterra CJSC, the largest tobacco manufacturer in the country, told Trend. According to the company, it produces more than 100 varieties of cigarettes, including brands owned by major international companies such as British American Tobacco, Japan Tobacco International and Imperial Tobacco Group. The CJSC said that until March of this year, the raw materials necessary for the licensed manufacturing of products [under Sobranie and Winston trademarks] were p…

