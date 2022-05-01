Azerbaijan’s historical Shamakhi city named tourist capital of Turkic world for 2022

By Sabina Mammadli Azerbaijan’s Shamakhi city has been named the tourist capital ofthe Turkic world for 2022. The decision in question was made at the 7th meeting of thetourism ministers and the 17th meeting of the working group ontourism of the Organization of Turkic States in Shamakhi. The meeting was attended by Secretary-General of theOrganization Baghdad Amreyev, Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister –Minister of Tourism and Cultural Heritage Aziz Abdukhakimov,Turkey’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Tourism Nadir Alpaslan,Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Culture and Sports YerzhanYerkinbayev,…

