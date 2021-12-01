Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus hits $9.3bn in Jan-Nov

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus amounted to $9.3 billion in January-November 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported. During the first 11 months of the year, the country’s trade turnover amounted to $30.2 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $19.7 billion or 65.5 percent, while import was $10.4 billion or 34.4 percent, resulting in a surplus of $9.3 billion. Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 186 countries. In terms of export, the EU countries accounted for $11.4 billion or …

