Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus hits $5bn

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus amounted to $5 billion in the first quarter of 2022, the State Customs Committee has reported. In January-March, the country’s trade turnover amounted to $10.9 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $7.9 billion or 73.1 percent, while import was $2.9 billion or 26.8 percent, resulting in a surplus of $5 billion. Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 152 countries. In terms of export, the EU countries accounted for $5.1 billion or 64.7 percent, the CIS cou…

