Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus hits $10.5 bn

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan’s foreign trade surplus amounted to $10.5 billion in 2021, the State Customs Committee has reported. Last year, the country’s trade turnover amounted to $33.9 billion. Of the total turnover, export amounted to $22.2 billion or 65.4 percent, while import was $11.7 billion or 34.5 percent, resulting in a surplus of $10.5 billion. Moreover, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in the country carried out trade operations with partners in 188 countries. In terms of export, the EU countries accounted for $13 billion or 58.8 percent, the CIS countries for $1.7 billi…

Read More