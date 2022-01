Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs, Turkey’s Ministry of Interior sign memorandum of co-op

Published by

Azer News

By Trend A memorandum of understanding on joint actions and cooperation was signed between the Agency for State Support to NGOs of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Ministry of Interior of Turkey on Jan. 28 in Ankara, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijan’s Agency for State Support to NGOs. The document has been signed by the executive director of the Agency for State Support to NGOs of Azerbaijan Aygun Aliyeva, and the Director of Civil Society Relations Department of the Turkey’s Ministry of Inteior Erkan Kilic. The purpose of the memorandum is to promote the development of friendly relations…

Read More