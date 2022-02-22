Azerbaijani MPs received by Armenian PM

Published by

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Azerbaijani MPs Tahir Mirkishili and Soltan Mammadov have been received by Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan as part of their working visit to Yerevan, Trend reported on February 21. Pashinyan met the Azerbaijani MPs along with Georgian and Ukrainian representatives in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, as well as the co-chair of the European Union, the report added. The participants discussed EU-Armenia and Azerbaijan-Armenia relations in the meeting. The Azerbaijani MPs are visiting Yerevan to attend meetings of the committees of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly,…

Read More