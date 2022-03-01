Azerbaijani FM, OSCE official eye rehabilitation of liberated lands

Published by

Azer News

By Sabina Mammadli Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and OSCE Secretary-General Helga Schmid have met to discuss the reconstruction and reintegration in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war. The meeting took place during Bayramov’s working visit to Turkey to attend Antalya Diplomacy Forum. The parties focused on various aspects of the agenda, cooperation between Azerbaijan and the OSCE, as well as the latest regional developments. Bayramov informed the secretary-general about the work done by Azerbaijan to restore the liberat…

Read More