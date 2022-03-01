Azerbaijani Col-Gen off to Pakistan for working visit

Azer News

By Sabina Mammadli Azerbaijan’s Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov has left for Pakistan on an official visit, the Ministry has reported. According to the Ministry, Hasanov was invited by the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff of Pakistan, General Nadeem Raza. During the visit, Hasanov is expected to meet with a number of state and military figures, as well as take part in a military parade dedicated to Pakistan’s National Day as a guest of honor. During the 44-day war with Armenia in 2020, Pakistan was among the first countries voicing political support for Azerbaijan. Pakistan also su…

