Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan to create joint venture

Posted on 1 hour ago by
Published by
Azer News

By Sabina Mammadli Railway authorities from countries along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) are planning to form a joint venture called Middle Corridor, local media has reported. It should be noted that TITR member countries are Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Turkey. TITR Association Secretary-General Gaidar Abdikerimov stated at the RailFreight Summit that the joint venture will be officially registered in early or mid-2023. The Middle Corridor will also provide high-quality intermodal transport and logistics services, harmonize cross-border tariffs, and implement…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss future military cooperation
2 mins ago
Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan to create joint venture
1 hour ago
Russia’s Sibur diverts LPG to Turkey after Dutch offloading issues, sources say
22 hours ago
Magnitude 5.2 earthquake shakes eastern Turkey’s Malatya
2 days ago
Participants of clinical trials to get Turkovac COVID-19 vaccine as booster dose in Azerbaijan – ministry
3 days ago
Azerbaijan’s Trend, Turkey’s Demiroren News Agency sign memorandum of cooperation
3 days ago

Calendar

April 2022
M T W T F S S
 123
45678910
11121314151617
18192021222324
252627282930  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.