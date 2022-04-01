Azerbaijan, Turkey, Georgia, Kazakhstan to create joint venture

Published by

Azer News

By Sabina Mammadli Railway authorities from countries along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR) are planning to form a joint venture called Middle Corridor, local media has reported. It should be noted that TITR member countries are Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan, and Turkey. TITR Association Secretary-General Gaidar Abdikerimov stated at the RailFreight Summit that the joint venture will be officially registered in early or mid-2023. The Middle Corridor will also provide high-quality intermodal transport and logistics services, harmonize cross-border tariffs, and implement…

