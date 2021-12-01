Azerbaijan, Turkey eye to sign memorandum of understanding on mining sector

By Trend A memorandum of understanding is planned to be signed in the coming days between the General Directorate of Mineral Research and Exploration of the Turkish Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources and the State Agency for the Use of Mineral Resources under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, Chairman of the board of AzerGold CJSC Zakir Ibrahimov said on Dec. 14 at an event entitled “Existing problems, ongoing reforms and prospects for the development of the mining sector” in Baku, Trend reports. Ibrahimov said that the memorandum will cover such spheres as scien…

