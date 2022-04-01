Azerbaijan, Turkey eye air navigation dev’t, draft airspace strategy

Azerbaijani and Turkish delegations discussed the implementation of the draft strategy for the use of airspace and the development of air navigation in the region on April 12 in Ankara. The meeting was held between the delegation of Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC and the General Directorate of State Airports Authority of Turkey (DHMI) led by Mr. Farhan Guliyev, Director of Azeraeronavigation Air Traffic Department (AZANS), and Mr. Huseyin Keskin, General Director of DHMI. During the meeting, it was noted that this strategy will allow countries to jointly implement international requirements in the f…

