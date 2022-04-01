Azerbaijan, Turkey discuss future military cooperation

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Azerbaijani Defence Minister Col-Gen Zakir Hasanov and Turkish Chief of General Staff Intelligence Corps Gen Rafet Dalkiran have met to discuss the prospects for bilateral military cooperation, the ministry reported on April 12. In welcoming the Turkish delegation, Hasanov emphasized that reforms are underway to bring the Azerbaijani army up to the standards of the Turkish Armed Forces, as instructed by the high command. Dalkiran stressed the importance of such meetings in terms of expanding mutual cooperation. The parties discussed the prospects for the development of Azerba…

