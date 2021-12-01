Azerbaijan, Turkey continue demining Karabakh

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan and Turkey continue demining operations on territories liberated from Armenia’s occupation late last year. Azerbaijan and Turkey have jointly demined 128 square kilometers in Karabakh, Trend has reported, quoting the Turkish National Defence Minister. The ministry noted that Turkey continues to support Azerbaijan in clearing the liberated lands of mines and unexploded ordnance. “To date, as a result of joint efforts of the Turkish and Azerbaijani militaries, an area of 128 square kilometers has been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance,” the ministry stated. It …

Read More