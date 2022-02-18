Azerbaijan to turn to UEFA over Armenian provocation

Published by

Azer News

By Vugar Khalilov Gunduz Abbaszade, the spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Qarabagh football club, has stated that the club will file an official complaint with UEFA and the Olympique de Marseille football club due to provocation by Armenian fans, Trend reported on February 18. “We expected something like this. The Armenian fans repeatedly resorted to provocations during the matches of Qarabagh. The shown provocative poster was immediately removed by the stadium’s security service,” Abbaszade said. Armenian fans resorted to provocation and unfurled the Armenian flag during a UEFA Conference League …

Read More