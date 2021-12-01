Azerbaijan to implement projects in liberated territories jointly with FAO

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Projects will be implemented in a number of areas in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, jointly with the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Vugar Karimov said at a workshop in Baku, Trend reports. According to Karimov, the ministry plans to carry out work in the liberated territories in such areas as protection of biodiversity, use of rich water resources, restoration of forests, and calculation of damage caused to mineral resources. “FAO has already presented one project related to specially protected …

