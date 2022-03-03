Azerbaijan to host Take Off Startup Summit

Published by

Azer News

By Ayya Lmahamad The Take Off Startup Summit will be held for the first time in Baku within the Teknofest Azerbaijan Aerospace and Technology Festival. The main objective of the summit, which will feature foreign innovators including Azerbaijani startups, is to create an effective business environment in the region, support the development of local startups and ensure sustainable cooperation among key players in the ecosystem. The summit will create a favorable environment for joint cooperation among international experts, mentors, investors and VCs to support the global integration of Azerbai…

