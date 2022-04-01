Azerbaijan to hold first international food festival in Shusha

Azer News

By Trend Culinary specialists from different countries will gather in Azerbaijan’s cultural capital – Shusha city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] at the international food festival to be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency on May 5-8, the foundation told Trend. According to the foundation, the first Shusha International Food Festival, which will become a holiday of gourmet dishes, will once again demonstrate the antiquity, beauty of this city, and the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people. Culinary experts from Germany, Au…

