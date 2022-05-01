Azerbaijan to hold first international food festival in Shusha

Published by

Azer News

Azerbaijan will host the first international food festival in the country’s cultural capital, Shusha city, on May 5-8. Culinary specialists from different countries will gather in the Shusha for the festival to be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency, Trend has reported. The first Shusha International Food Festival, which will become a holiday of gourmet dishes, will once again demonstrate the antiquity, beauty of this city, and the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people. Culinary experts from Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, I…

