Azerbaijan to hold first international food festival in Shusha

Posted on 2 hours ago by
Published by
Azer News

Azerbaijan will host the first international food festival in the country’s cultural capital, Shusha city, on May 5-8. Culinary specialists from different countries will gather in the Shusha for the festival to be organized by the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and the State Tourism Agency, Trend has reported. The first Shusha International Food Festival, which will become a holiday of gourmet dishes, will once again demonstrate the antiquity, beauty of this city, and the hospitality of the Azerbaijani people. Culinary experts from Germany, Austria, China, France, Georgia, Indonesia, Iran, Israel, I…

Read More

RELATED ARTICLES
EU realizes importance of partnership with Azerbaijan – Turkish Kadir Has University professor
7 mins ago
Azerbaijan to hold first international food festival in Shusha
2 hours ago
Iran speaker responds to ‘lies’ about Turkey family trip
15 hours ago
Azerbaijan to hold first international food festival in Shusha
18 hours ago
President Ilham Aliyev actively promoting new era in Caucasus – era of peace and cooperation – Russian expert’s commentary
18 hours ago
Turkey, Saudi Arabia strive to renew relations for new era: Erdogan
20 hours ago

Calendar

May 2022
M T W T F S S
 1
2345678
9101112131415
16171819202122
23242526272829
3031  

Archives

Categories

Proudly powered by WordPress | Theme: BuzzNews by spiderbuzz.