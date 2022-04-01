Azerbaijan, Russia launch additional freight transport lane

Published by

Azer News

By Sabina Mammadli An additional freight transport lane has been opened along the border with Azerbaijan at the Yarag-Kazmalyar checkpoint in Dagestan,” Tass has reported, quoting the press service of the North Caucasus Customs Administration (NCTU) reported on April 6. “At the Yarag-Kazmalyar multilateral automobile checkpoint on the border with Azerbaijan, an additional lane for the exit of freight vehicles from the Eurasian Economic Union’s customs territory was opened. The addition of another lane will increase the throughput of this checkpoint by 100 trucks per day and significantly reduc…

