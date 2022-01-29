Azerbaijan ready to supply more gas to Europe in case of emergency – envoy

Published by

Azer News

By Trend Azerbaijan is ready to supply Europe with some emergency gas, said Elin Suleymanov, Azerbaijan’s ambassador to the UK, Trend reports. “If there is an urgent need as we saw in Turkey, some volumes of course would be made available,” Suleymanov said in an interview in London. Azerbaijan can produce more gas and expand its Southern Gas Corridor. It can also channel flows from Turkmenistan as the two nations are set to develop Dostlug field in the Caspian Sea, the ambassador said. “We don’t look at energy security and potential expansion and increase in volumes through a short term crisis…

