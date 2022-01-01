Azerbaijan pays condolences to Kazakhstan on mourning day

By Ayya Lmahamad Azerbaijan expressed condolences to Kazakhstan on the national mourning day in the country on January 10. “We express condolences to the families and relatives of those killed in the districts of the fraternal country as a result of tragic events in connection with January 10, the day of national mourning in Kazakhstan. We wish Kazakhstan peace, stability and prosperity,” the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry wrote on the official Twitter page on January 10. It should be noted that on this occasion the flags of members of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) were lowered at the …

